NCDOT preps for NC 12 flooding

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) -NCDOT crews are on standby on the Outer Banks in anticipation of flooding from Elsa.

They posted a picture on social media saying the department is staging equipment along NC 12 just in case they need it.

The area from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras often floods.

NCDOT encourages drivers to slow down and keep extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

