NC public safety secretary announces retirement on August 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks announced his plans to retire from state service at the beginning of August, according to Governor Roy Cooper’s press office.

Cooper appointed Hooks to the position in January of 2017 as Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and the State Homeland Security Advisor.

In a press release, Cooper commended Hooks for his work in this role.

“Thanks to the leadership of Erik Hooks, North Carolina is a safer, more prepared state. Under Secretary Hooks, the Department of Public Safety has put the safety of North Carolinians first, working to combat crime, respond to emergencies including a once in a generation pandemic, attract and retain quality staff and address inequities in the justice system.”

As the public safety secretary, Hooks was responsible for working on the state’s homeland security, counterterrorism and emergency management functions, and he also he also served on several commissions, according to Cooper’s office.

Hooks has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and reflected on his time in the Department of Public Safety in his announcement.

“It has been the highest honor of my professional life to lead the thousands of men and women who serve with distinction in the various components of the Department of Public Safety. I am particularly proud of our work together to save and protect lives. Serving with these dedicated professionals through unprecedented natural disasters, human tragedies, homeland security challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary.”

