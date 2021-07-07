Advertisement

Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids following shooting, chase

Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been taken into custody following a shooting and police chase on Tuesday night.

Roanoke Rapids police arrested 23-year-old Semaj Woodley from the Weldon area. He’s charged with flee to elude arrest, fail to head blue lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, resist, delay, and obstruct, improper passing and no operator’s license.

Police say they responded to Madison Street just after 9:30 p.m. for shots fired. Officers say they were given a description of a suspect’s car, which was driven by Woodley. Officers say Woodley passed them near 9th and Roanoke Avenue. When they tried to pull him over, police say he sped off and continued south on Roanoke Avenue. Officers say a passenger got out of the car at one point, but Woodley kept driving before eventually stopping on Matthew Street.

Officers took Woodley into custody and found a 12 round 9 mm magazine and two black extended magazines inside the car.

Woodley was placed under a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for August 4.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa just below hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck

Latest News

Judge jails editor over reporter’s use of recorder in court
Tinto
Pet of the Week: Tinto
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course