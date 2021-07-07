Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids following shooting, chase

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been taken into custody following a shooting and police chase on Tuesday night.

Roanoke Rapids police arrested 23-year-old Semaj Woodley from the Weldon area. He’s charged with flee to elude arrest, fail to head blue lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, resist, delay, and obstruct, improper passing and no operator’s license.

Police say they responded to Madison Street just after 9:30 p.m. for shots fired. Officers say they were given a description of a suspect’s car, which was driven by Woodley. Officers say Woodley passed them near 9th and Roanoke Avenue. When they tried to pull him over, police say he sped off and continued south on Roanoke Avenue. Officers say a passenger got out of the car at one point, but Woodley kept driving before eventually stopping on Matthew Street.

Officers took Woodley into custody and found a 12 round 9 mm magazine and two black extended magazines inside the car.

Woodley was placed under a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for August 4.

