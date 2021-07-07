Kinston Police working to I.D. person of interest in break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are looking to speak with a man they say is a person of interest in a breaking and entering.

Officers are hoping to learn the identity of the man pictured above and talk with him about a breaking and entering that happened on July 5th at 1905 Old Snow Hill Road.

If you know who he is, call police at 252-939-4020.

