Kinston Police working to I.D. person of interest in break-in
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are looking to speak with a man they say is a person of interest in a breaking and entering.
Officers are hoping to learn the identity of the man pictured above and talk with him about a breaking and entering that happened on July 5th at 1905 Old Snow Hill Road.
If you know who he is, call police at 252-939-4020.
