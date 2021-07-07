Advertisement

Kinston Police working to I.D. person of interest in break-in

Person of interest in a Kinston break-in.
Person of interest in a Kinston break-in.(Kinston Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police are looking to speak with a man they say is a person of interest in a breaking and entering.

Officers are hoping to learn the identity of the man pictured above and talk with him about a breaking and entering that happened on July 5th at 1905 Old Snow Hill Road.

If you know who he is, call police at 252-939-4020.

