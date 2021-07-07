Jacksonville’s structurally unstable USO prepares for Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The doors to Jacksonville’s historic USO are closed after concerns over the structure of the building. “It was very sad, it was very emotional, but at the same time there’s hope,” said USO Center Operations Supervisor, Megan Boggs.

For decades the USO stood as a safe haven for troops, many of whom were far away from home. “I remember taking the bus from base over here and this was actually my first outing,” said Retired Marine, William Coplen.

Service members are often stationed in unfamiliar places all around the world. Through the years many have found comfort in a neighboring USO. “It’s an open door for people that come here and don’t understand anything about the area. It’s like a beginning point for resources, comfort, for home,” Coplen said.

Creating a memory that lies deep within the community, “We volunteered, my brother and I a couple of times there to help serve the turkeys, just a lot of good memories,” said USO Volunteer, Vicki Hardiman.

The building opened in 1942, sitting right in front of the river. Officials fear the foundation has shifted. “I have a lot of love for this building, shared a lot of fun memories in this building and it’s just sinking, that happens when you’re on wet ground and it happens over 80 years,” Boggs said.

Over the years the structure has seen its fair share of hurricanes and storms and now staff is preparing for another. Boggs says, “To make sure anything that is historical is moved to the center of the building, everything is covered, everything is protected.”

While the future of the building is unknown, one thing is clear, the mission will live on. “Looking to the future I’m excited to carry on the history, carry on the mission and get to be a part of the new,” said Boggs.

According to Boggs, the base is working to find USO staff a temporary office on base.

