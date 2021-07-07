Former ECU high jumper headed to Olympics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A former ECU athlete is heading to the Tokyo Olympics in a few weeks as part of the U.S. Track and Field team.

Tynita Butts-Townsend is a former ECU high jumper and seven-time All-America performer.

She did not compete in the Olympic Trials but earned the third and final spot on the squad due to her current number 21 world ranking.

She is the third Pirate track and field athlete to represent the USA at the Olympic Games.

The women’s high jump competition is slated for August 5th, which is the qualifying round and the finals are on August 7th at the Japan National Stadium.

