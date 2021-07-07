Advertisement

Former ECU high jumper headed to Olympics

Former ECU high jumper headed to Olympics
Former ECU high jumper headed to Olympics(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A former ECU athlete is heading to the Tokyo Olympics in a few weeks as part of the U.S. Track and Field team.

Tynita Butts-Townsend is a former ECU high jumper and seven-time All-America performer.

She did not compete in the Olympic Trials but earned the third and final spot on the squad due to her current number 21 world ranking.

She is the third Pirate track and field athlete to represent the USA at the Olympic Games.

The women’s high jump competition is slated for August 5th, which is the qualifying round and the finals are on August 7th at the Japan National Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa 5pm Data
Elsa just below hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Deadly Greenville apartment fire
One person dead following Greenville apartment fire
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Christopher Harris
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Glass recycling returns to Pitt County with select sites
Glass recycling returns to Pitt County with select sites
Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville
Road resurfacing projects begin in Greenville
Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville
Railroad work closes Main Street in Winterville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest