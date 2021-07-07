Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened last month.

Elizabeth City police arrested 20-year-old Kennedy Griffin of Elizabeth City. Officers say she’s charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 21-year-old Daquan Mercer.

Police say Mercer was found unresponsive on Herrington Road and B Street around 1 a.m. on June 9. They say he had several gunshot wounds and had already died of his injuries when they got there.

Kennedy was taken into custody on Tuesday. She’s being held at the Albemarle District Jail under no bond on the murder charge and a $50,000 bond for the remaining charges.

Police say Juvenile petitions were served last week on a minor for accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice. The juvenile is being held in Greenville.

Officers say this is an active investigation. If you have any information, give Elizabeth City police a call at (252) 335-4321 or call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.