ECVC holds vaccination clinc for employees & community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina Vocational Center held a vaccination clinic Wednesday for employees and members of the community.

The clinic comes in wake of the increasing concern of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Christina Bell, the project manager at ECVC says the company has kept up with the reports saying those who are vaccinated are less at risk from the Delta variant, and “It’s important that we have as much of our population vaccinated as possible,” said Bell.

The CDC’s recent reports show the Delta variant makes up about 51.7% of the new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and was found in less than 29% of the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization has called the variant highly transmissible.

ECVC employees, like Stacy Lane, a janitorial manager at the center, said she is trying, “Just to lead by example and to encourage my personnel to get their vaccines as well.”

ECVC made sure to prioritize inclusivity by allowing an individual who was hearing impaired to have a sign language translator help them answer pre-vaccination questions.

“The individuals with disabilities we serve. We serve wide varieties, so for us, as an organization, it’s really important,” said Bell.

The company entered each employee who received a dose of the Moderna vaccine into a cash drawing and offered them a voucher redeemable at Bojangles.

