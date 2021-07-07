Advertisement

ECVC holds vaccination clinc for employees & community

Business holds vaccine clinic for employees
Business holds vaccine clinic for employees(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina Vocational Center held a vaccination clinic Wednesday for employees and members of the community.

The clinic comes in wake of the increasing concern of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Christina Bell, the project manager at ECVC says the company has kept up with the reports saying those who are vaccinated are less at risk from the Delta variant, and “It’s important that we have as much of our population vaccinated as possible,” said Bell.

The CDC’s recent reports show the Delta variant makes up about 51.7% of the new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and was found in less than 29% of the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization has called the variant highly transmissible.

ECVC employees, like Stacy Lane, a janitorial manager at the center, said she is trying, “Just to lead by example and to encourage my personnel to get their vaccines as well.”

ECVC made sure to prioritize inclusivity by allowing an individual who was hearing impaired to have a sign language translator help them answer pre-vaccination questions.

“The individuals with disabilities we serve. We serve wide varieties, so for us, as an organization, it’s really important,” said Bell.

The company entered each employee who received a dose of the Moderna vaccine into a cash drawing and offered them a voucher redeemable at Bojangles.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck
Kennedy Griffin
Elizabeth City police make arrest in fatal shooting

Latest News

Tropical Storm Elsa to bring wind and rain to ENC
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Watch for ENC
Person of interest in a Kinston break-in.
Kinston Police working to I.D. person of interest in break-in
Democratic US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raises $1.3M
Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for four suspects in a theft on Wednesday, July...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in theft