ECU study reveals the mental health needs of music students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study by East Carolina University faculty members has revealed mental health needs for music students, according to a release from the school.

The press release said that difficult rehearsal schedules, course loads, and other jobs can overwhelm music majors, and this study looked at how students across the country dealt with these issues before the coronavirus pandemic.

The study was conducted by two ECU School of Music faculty members, Drs. Raychl Smith and Adrienne Steiner. The study included nearly 600 undergraduate music education and music therapy majors across 97 accredited programs in the United States, and was presented virtually at the International Music and Wellbeing Conference.

The American College Health Association says 44% of college students dealt with serious or moderate psychological distress in 2020, and 23% exhibited suicidal behavior Steiner said that burnout can also be a really big issue for music students.

In a statement, Smith talked about why they wanted to conduct this study.

“We wanted to find out if the mental health needs we were seeing in our students at ECU were reflective of the larger population of music education and music therapy students nationwide. We also wanted to know how students were using music to cope and care for themselves throughout the pandemic.”

According to Smith, one surprising find in the study was that a great deal of music students have never gone to counseling, and she said that teaching self-care is a crucial part of the curriculum for music therapy students, but not many students use it on themselves.

This study will also be included in a book published by Cambridge University Press.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.