Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck

Amber Marie Baker
Amber Marie Baker(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of breaking into a man’s home, sitting down to talk, and later returning to steal his truck.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, deputies responded to 2922 Avon Rd. in Grimesland after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The victim told deputies that a woman had entered the home and tried to engage in a suspicious conversation before leaving, but the woman returned and allegedly stole a Chevy Silverado that was on the property.

Deputies say they found another car reported stolen out of Beaufort County nearby, and the investigation led them to the home of 21-year-old Amber Marie Baker in Washington. Deputies say they found the stolen truck at Baker’s home and took her into custody.

Baker faces six charges including breaking or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. She’s is still in custody under a $75,000 secured bond.

