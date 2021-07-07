Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray thundershowers today, otherwise hot before Elsa

Forecast Discussion: Sea breeze storms are generated by the temperature difference between inland areas and the coast, and that difference today will be strong enough to spark a few showers or thundershowers this afternoon. Any rain that lingers will come to an end once the sun sets. Highs will reach near 90 for inland communities while the coast should warm up to the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Early made landfall late Wednesday morning over northwestern Florida with 65 mph winds. The storm will arrive in our state Thursday with the greatest impacts being felt here in the East through the late morning and early afternoon. Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 3 inches with localized flooding possible for urban areas. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the heaviest rain bands. Storm surge will be at its peak during the middle of the day which, fortunately, should coincide with low tide for many beaches.

Tropical Storm Elsa to bring wind and rain to ENC (WITN Weather)

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 20 to 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday

Off and on bands of moderate to heavy rain including gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding possible or urban areas. Wind: S 25-40 mph becoming SW then diminishing late.

