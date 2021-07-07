Advertisement

4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old found was dead in Colorado Tuesday afternoon.

KKTV is reporting the child was with his mother and younger sibling in a vehicle outside of a marijuana dispensary while their father went inside to make purchases.

The 4-year-old found a gun and shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s parents Ashlynne Perez and Carlos Perez, were arrested and charged with criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KKTV contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire was an ECU employee
The official track and data from Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 a.m. update (7-7).
Elsa just below hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Marcus Zane
Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man
Amber Marie Baker
Deputies: Woman breaks into home, talks with homeowner before stealing truck

Latest News

A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, spares Florida major damage
Body of Currituck County boater recovered
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46