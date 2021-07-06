Advertisement

Wayne Community College launches Artificial Intelligence program

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Community College is launching an artificial intelligence program for students.

WRAL reports the college is the second community college in the country to launch an AI program. They say program leaders are hoping this will help students and the Goldsboro community capitalize on the state’s tech boom.

The first AI students are set to graduate in 2023. You can read more about the program here.

