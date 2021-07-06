Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire identified

Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire investigators have identified a woman killed in an apartment fire on Monday.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said that Adrienne Dunning, 43, died as a result of Monday’s fire at 1511 Bridle Circle.

Officials said that Dunning lived in apartment C at the building and passed away at Vidant Medical Center.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Red Oak Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. and found smoke and flames showing.

We’re told five people were rescued from apartments.

Four of the eight units in the building were damaged in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight residents who were displaced.

We’re told that work continues to identify the origin and cause of the blaze.

