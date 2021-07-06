Plane skids to a halt during emergency landing in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A plane making an emergency landing skidded off the runway at the Dare County Regional Airport, officials said.

Dare County Public Information Officer Dorothy Hester said that it happened around 3:15 p.m.

Hester said that a single-engine Piper Meridian took off from the airport but ended up circling back due to engine problems.

As the plane was making an emergency landing, officials said that the landing gear on the nose collapsed causing it to skid to a stop off of the runway.

We’re told that the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

