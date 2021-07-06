Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Tropical storm eyes

The center of a hurricane is called an eye. Do tropical storms have eyes as well?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve probably heard of the eye of a hurricane, the calm center of the storm around which all the wind and rain blow. For today’s trivia question, I ask whether a tropical storm has an eye or not.

Trivia question July 6
Trivia question July 6(WITN)

To arrive at your answer, think about how an eye is made. Winds need to reach a certain strength before they begin to pull apart and allow a calm center to develop from sinking air. In other words, as wind spins around, it must reach a certain speed before an eye will develop. While tropical storms attain high enough winds to earn a name, are they strong enough to cause an eye to form? See the answer below?

Trivia Answer July 6
Trivia Answer July 6(WITN)

The tropical system earns a name when winds reach 39 mph and it becomes a tropical storm, however an eye doesn’t form until winds reach 74 mph and it becomes a hurricane. It takes that much force of spinning air to then produce a calm center point. The width of the eye can vary with some hurricanes having 5 to 10 mile wide eyes while others can be more than 30 miles wide. It is often the small eyes which have the strongest winds around them. The eye is the calm center and often has clear skies. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Greenville apartment fire
One person dead following Greenville apartment fire
Elsa Track Over NC
Elsa nearing hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Christopher Harris
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man

Latest News

Elsa Track Over NC
Elsa nearing hurricane strength near Florida; Impacting Eastern NC Thursday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot today; Elsa targeting Thursday
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 30
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When high temperatures happen
Elsa may form this coming weekend.
Near Record Busy Start to Hurricane Season