Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Back to 90° Tuesday; Elsa targeting Thursday

Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system is off the east coast leading to south and southwest winds. Highs will be near 90° again on Tuesday. Humidity will come along with the heat, making those hot air temps feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. Despite the heat and humidity, rain should not pop up thanks for the strength of the high pressure.

Elsa’s approach will be tracked closely this week as the storm is expected to move through Eastern NC on Thursday as a tropical storm or tropical depression. While this will keep wind impacts fairly low, plenty of rain is likely from late Wednesday night into Thursday. Most areas are looking at 1.0 to 3.0″ of rain with isolated higher totals. Winds will likely run from 30 to 40 mph with higher gusts near the coast. As with any tropical system, isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the bands wrapping around the storm.

Tuesday

Hot and a touch muggier with a mostly sunny sky. High near 90°. Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 91°. Wind: SW 5-10

