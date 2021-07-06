Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Wednesday; Elsa targeting Thursday

Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system is off the east coast leading to south and southwest winds. Highs will be near 90° again on Wednesday. Humidity will come along with the heat, making those hot air temps feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. As the high pressure moves farther away and some moisture increases ahead of Elsa, a few afternoon thundershowers are possible Wednesday.

Thursday Weather 10 am (WITN)

Elsa’s approach will be tracked closely this week as the storm is expected to move through Eastern NC on Thursday as a low end tropical storm or tropical depression. While this will keep wind impacts fairly low, plenty of rain is likely on Thursday. Most areas are looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated higher totals. Winds will likely blow between 25 and 40 mph with higher gusts near the coast. As with any tropical system, isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the bands wrapping around the storm, especially ahead of the center of the storm.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 20 to 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday

Tropical system weather including gusty winds, heavy rain bands and isolated tornadoes. Wind: SE 25-40 becoming S then SW and diminishing late.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here