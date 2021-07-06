Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are looking for a man who left an area hospital before he could be arrested for leading them on a motorcycle chase this past weekend.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said it happened around 12:10 a.m. on July 4th after Zane Marcus, 27, turned his motorcycle around on Kershaw Road to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint.

Davis said that two deputies chased Marcus with speeds reaching in excess of 100 MPH.

We’re told around seven miles into the chase Marcus crashed into a cornfield at the intersection of Highway 55 and Kershaw Road near Oriental.

Deputies said they recovered 2 ounces of meth, a Glock handgun converted to be fully automatic, and a small amount of marijuana

Officials said that Marcus was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center and left the hospital later that morning before they could take him into custody.

Deputies said Marcus will be facing charges of felony flee to elude, trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff said it was determined that Marcus had a passenger on the motorcycle that ran after the crash. A search by land and air with help from the Highway Patrol Air Unit was unable to find the person.

A picture of Marcus was not available, according to deputies.

