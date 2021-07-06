Advertisement

Man airlifted after Pamlico County motorcycle chase wanted after leaving hospital before arrest

Burnsville man wanted in connection to Blue Earth County stabbing incident
Burnsville man wanted in connection to Blue Earth County stabbing incident
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are looking for a man who left an area hospital before he could be arrested for leading them on a motorcycle chase this past weekend.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said it happened around 12:10 a.m. on July 4th after Zane Marcus, 27, turned his motorcycle around on Kershaw Road to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint.

Davis said that two deputies chased Marcus with speeds reaching in excess of 100 MPH.

We’re told around seven miles into the chase Marcus crashed into a cornfield at the intersection of Highway 55 and Kershaw Road near Oriental.

Deputies said they recovered 2 ounces of meth, a Glock handgun converted to be fully automatic, and a small amount of marijuana

Officials said that Marcus was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center and left the hospital later that morning before they could take him into custody.

Deputies said Marcus will be facing charges of felony flee to elude, trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff said it was determined that Marcus had a passenger on the motorcycle that ran after the crash. A search by land and air with help from the Highway Patrol Air Unit was unable to find the person.

A picture of Marcus was not available, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Greenville apartment fire
One person dead following Greenville apartment fire
Elsa Track Over NC
Elsa forecast to impact Florida Today; Eastern NC Thursday
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Pitt County man

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot today; Elsa targeting Thursday
Elsa Track Over NC
Elsa forecast to impact Florida Today; Eastern NC Thursday
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
UPDATE: Victim in fatal Greenville fire identified
ECU COVID-19 restrictions poll finds split among Republicans, unity among Democrats