UPDATE: Highway reopen after Duplin County crash

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of 8 a.m., the Department of Transportation says US-117 near Lees Country Club Road has reopened to traffic.

A lane is closed in Duplin County after a car crash Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says one lane of US-117 near Lees Country Club Road is closed because of a car crash. The DOT says impact to traffic is high.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m. WITN has reached out the Highway Patrol for more information.

