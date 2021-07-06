UPDATE: Highway reopen after Duplin County crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of 8 a.m., the Department of Transportation says US-117 near Lees Country Club Road has reopened to traffic.

A lane is closed in Duplin County after a car crash Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says one lane of US-117 near Lees Country Club Road is closed because of a car crash. The DOT says impact to traffic is high.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m. WITN has reached out the Highway Patrol for more information.

