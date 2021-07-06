Keeping pets safe during summer celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As many people continue to enjoy the holiday weekend in the east local veterinarians urge caution when including your pets in the festivities.

Doctor Linda Kuhn says bringing dogs to cookouts or the beach can be popular activities, but there are a few things you should be on the lookout for.

She says pets should be left at home if you plan to use fireworks, and you want to make sure they can’t get ahold of any used fireworks materials.

Kuhn also says dogs can easily take food off of grills and picnic tables, and food with bones can cause obstructions and other health problems.

She says it’s very important to make sure your dogs don’t consume any saltwater from swimming pools or bodies of water or eat any sand--and it’s critical that dogs don’t drink from any fountains or ponds or swim in areas that have blue-green algae present.

Dr. Kuhn says, “The algae produces a neurotoxin that very small amounts can kill a dog so you need to be sure if you take your dog swimming in a pond that it doesn’t have a blue-green scum on it or any scum on it. You shouldn’t allow your dog in there.”

Dr. Kuhn says that if you’re picking up your pet after boarding them over the holiday weekend you should watch for signs of kennel cough which has been increasing in the area lately.

