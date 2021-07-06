Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot today; Elsa targeting Thursday

Skies will stay mostly sunny again on Tuesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system is off the east coast leading to south and southwest winds. Highs will be near 90° again on Tuesday. Humidity will come along with the heat, making those hot air temps feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. Despite the heat and humidity, rain should not pop up thanks for the strength of the high pressure.

Elsa’s approach will be tracked closely this week as the storm is expected to move through Eastern NC on Thursday as a tropical storm or tropical depression. While this will keep wind impacts fairly low, plenty of rain is likely on Thursday. Most areas are looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated higher totals. Winds will likely blow between 25 and 40 mph with higher gusts near the coast. As with any tropical system, isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the bands wrapping around the storm.

Tuesday

Hot and a touch muggier with a mostly sunny sky. High near 90°. Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 91°. Wind: SW 5-10

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

