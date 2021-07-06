Holiday weekend a busy time for beach towns

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - This Independence Day weekend people strolled through the streets of Beaufort welcoming back the sights and sounds of a pre-pandemic holiday.

“Well, it’s just good to be out and feel a little bit safe, you know it’s still a lot going on, but it’s just kind of time to get out,” said Tourist, Jerry Shoemaker.

A well-deserved vacation for those who have been laying low through the thick of it. “This is the first trip since the pandemic because we’ve just been kind of afraid to go,” said Shoemaker.

Many are depending on their vaccine for protection while celebrating a newfound appreciation for their time spent with loved ones. “I’m glad to see it too, you know, to see the economy get going again, but just people out enjoying each other seems to be a happiness and excitement,” said Tourist, Richard Grant.

Tammy Pace is spending her first trip outside of New York, since the start of the pandemic with family, celebrating her daughter’s wedding that had to be rescheduled. “So, it was almost one year to the day that we were able to finally have her wedding,” she said.

While the Fourth of July holiday is looking like it has in years past, the mayor reminds people that COVID-19 is still here and there are many people without vaccines. “We appreciate the folks that are showing up, it’s been good fun so far, but again, I just ask people to remain vigilant,” said Beaufort Mayor, Rett Newton.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.