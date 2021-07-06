Greenville man who turned himself in faces domestic violence and armed robbery charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing domestic violence and armed robbery charges after turning himself in for outstanding warrants, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Donte Lamare Moore turned himself in Tuesday, after he had outstanding warrants related to an armed robbery of G Sweepstakes in Grimesland at 7606 Pitt St. Moore is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Moore is also being charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female, but the sheriff’s office says that this particular case is in the jurisdiction of the Greenville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says he is being held on a $30,000 secured bond on the robbery charges, and no bond on the domestic violence charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.

