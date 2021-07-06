Advertisement

Glass recycling returns to Pitt County with select sites

Pitt County's glass recycling program returns with six different sites for drop off.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Glass recycling is making a return to one Eastern Carolina county.

Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling say that glass recycling is now active at select collection sites as of Tuesday.

The curbside recycling program was stopped last July because of the contamination of other household recyclables from broken glass.

We’re told that Glass bottles and jars do not have to be separated by color; however, bagging of glass recyclables is not permitted. Residents may utilize the large yellow recycling container at these locations.

SiteAddress
Bells Fork4554 County Home Road
Wellcome673 Briley Road
Farmville3457 Wesley Church Road
Grimesland3558 Avon Road
Ayden5171 Weyerhaeuser Road
Winterville4818 Reedy Branch Road

Officials say that the recycling agreement is with Strategic Materials out of Wilson and that the glass will be recycled into new glass.

Eight more containers are expected to be purchased in fiscal year 2021-22, which will allow all 14 county collection sites to offer recycling services.

