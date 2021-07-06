ENC Dr.’s & residents urge vaccination as Biden’s goal falls short

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Fourth of July has come and gone and fewer than half of the states in the country reached the White House’s vaccine goal of having 70-percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

As of Saturday, 157 million adults were fully vaccinated which is 3 million short of the goal. Just 20 states have 70-percent of adults at least partially vaccinated. As of Friday, just 56-percent of adults in North Carolina had at least one shot.

And since the country has fallen short of the Biden administration’s goal, research suggests incentive programs may not be the way to reach those who are still not vaccinated.

That research says efforts like the vaccination lottery that North Carolina is doing may not be working for those who remain hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Frank Peede already got his vaccine but has hesitant family members. “I have a grandson that says he’s not gonna take it. I told my daughter, I said you better put your foot up his butt and get it done because I don’t want him to get no COVID.”

It’s going to take some convincing. That’s the same story across the country.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Chief Medical Officer says, “You would think now that it’s almost been a year since the studies have been done that people would be feeling a lot more comfortable with it, but some people are so ingrained with that fear and they’re stuck in their ways that it’s hurting our vaccination efforts.”

While those efforts are still underway, so are incentives like our million-dollar lottery program.

Dr. Piramzadian says, “At least from the stories that I hear and patients that I talk to, it does help.”

But a new study out of Boston University’s School of Medicine suggests that may not make a difference.

Researchers looked at vaccination rates in Ohio before and after they started their million-dollar lottery and compared the rates to other states without a lottery program. What they found was that Ohio’s million dollar incentive did not lead to an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

A shot at a million dollars or not, Peede hopes anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated, including his grandson, reconsiders.

Peede says, “It might be like a cold, or it might be you’re gone. You just never know. You people who are waiting, stop waiting and get your shot!”

Dr. Piramzadian says the state could still reach that 70 percent vaccination rate by some time in October.

