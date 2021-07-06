Elsa forecast to impact Florida Today; Eastern NC Thursday

Elsa’s sustained winds are at 60 mph with the 11am Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center with the storm west of the Florida Everglades. The storm is moving to the NNW at 10 mph.

National Hurricane Center forecasts Elsa to slightly gain strength as it moves generally northward just off the west coast of Florida Tuesday. From there, the official track takes the center of the storm over northern Florida Wednesday morning with winds near 65 mph. The track will continue over coastal Georgia and South Carolina before reaching us here in the East on Thursday, likely as a 35 mph Tropical Depression.

Elsa Latest Advisory (WITN)

Elsa Track Over NC (WITN)

Elsa’s impacts will target the area from 10am to 10pm Thursday. Areas on the eastern side of HWY 17 through the beaches should expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts. For locations along and on the western side of HWY 17, expect to see 2 to 3 inches of rain and 25 to 35 mph wind gusts. If we see any major adjustments to Elsa’s track/strength, these impacts will be adjusted as well.

Elsa Impacts Here (WITN)

With 5 named storms already in the books, we are currently outpacing last years record setting season. In 2020, we had 30 named storms, the most ever recorded in one season. The average date of the first named storm is July 9th.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here