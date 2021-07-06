ECU COVID-19 restrictions poll finds split among Republicans, unity among Democrats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study out of East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research is diving into the politically charged world of COVID-19 restrictions.

The survey asked adults nationwide to consider questions on life and liberty during a global pandemic and was conducted from June 14th to the 19th.

Researchers said that polling of the 1,105 U.S. adults revealed not only significant differences in opinion along party lines but also within the Republican party.

The polling asked questions like “Were pandemic measures such as stay-at-home orders and face-covering requirements a violation of personal freedom or a necessary response to protect public health?” and “What about potential vaccination requirements?”

Researchers said unlike Democrats, who were largely unified, the survey found that Republicans were split on whether stay-at-home order, face-covering requirements, and quarantine mandates for out-of-state travel were necessary to protect public health or wrongly took away people’s personal freedom.

“COVID-19 measures and vaccinations remain significant topics of controversy. Most interesting, however, is that disagreements around these issues do not run strictly along predictable party lines, but also divide Republicans against Republicans,” said Dr. Peter Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research, in a press release, “At the heart of that division is a debate, as old as the republic, over personal freedom and public safety.”

You can check out the full report here.

