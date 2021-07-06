Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Eastern Carolina Vocational Center

(WITN)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department says they are working with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday for employees and the Pitt County community.

According to a press release, the clinic will be held at ECVC at 2100 North Greene St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone over 18 years old.

People will be able to get either their first or second Moderna vaccine dose, but according to the Pitt County Government, they must bring proof of their first shot if arriving to get a second dose.

The vaccinations will be outside, but individuals must park before coming to get their shot, and it is recommended to wear loose clothing for easy access to the upper arm.

In a statement, Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins made a plea to young people ahead of the clinic.

“I am very concerned about the number of young adults who have not been vaccinated and I encourage them to attend the ECVC clinic on Wednesday. This is also a very convenient and accessible location for individuals who live north of the Tar River, an area that often lacks such resources.”

Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins

This a walk-in clinic and appointments are not required.

