Silver Alert issued for Pitt County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Pitt County.

You’re asked to be on the lookout for 22-year Brian Rakim Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith has short black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, red, pink, and white Air Max shoes.

Smith was last seen on Oak Grove Dr. in Greenville possibly heading to Wilson.

He was driving a tan Jeep Commander with an RBA sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information about Brian Smith should call J Bullock at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.