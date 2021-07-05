Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Pitt County man

Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith
Silver Alert for Brian Rakim Smith(NC DPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Pitt County.

You’re asked to be on the lookout for 22-year Brian Rakim Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith has short black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, red, pink, and white Air Max shoes.

Smith was last seen on Oak Grove Dr. in Greenville possibly heading to Wilson.

He was driving a tan Jeep Commander with an RBA sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information about Brian Smith should call J Bullock at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

