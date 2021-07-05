Advertisement

Sampson County deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALEMBURG, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy fatally shot an armed person during a traffic stop in eastern North Carolina.

TV station WNCN reports the shooting in Sampson County was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a deputy stopped a pickup truck near the small town of Salemburg, east of Fayetteville.

The news release says the deputy discharged his firearm after encountering ``an armed suspect.’' Neither the suspect nor officer were immediately identified. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

