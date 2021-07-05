Advertisement

POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is on administrative leave and a man is in custody after a car chase ended in gunfire.

Tarboro police say they smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from 30-year-old Christopher Harris’ car during a traffic checkpoint Sunday morning near Edgecombe Community College. Officers say Harris drove off and a chase began.

During the chase, police say Harris crashed into another car and took off running. The driver of that car was treated and released from the hospital.

An officer eventually shot at Harris and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Harris has been charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell/ deliver cocaine, resist/ delay/ obstruct a public officer and careless and reckless driving. He was released under a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance.

The officer is on administrative leave as the SBI investigates, which is standard protocol.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa tracking toward the Gulf
Elsa headed into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday
Fireworks
FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks, festivals happening across the east
Highway Patrol: 4 dead, including 2 children, in wreck
Two people arrested on multiple drug charges
Two people charged with multiple drug charges
File image
Deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

Latest News

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
Sampson County deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop
Elsa tracking toward the Gulf
Elsa headed into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday
car crash
Lane closed on Highway 12 in Dare County after crash
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot on Monday; Watching Elsa