Lane closed on Highway 12 in Dare County after crash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane is closed on Highway 12 in Dare County Monday morning after a car crash.

The Department of Transportation says one lane is closed near Pamlico Court near Avon. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., but no other details were provided.

Crews say traffic is expected to be high in the area. The crash is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

