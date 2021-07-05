Lane closed on Highway 12 in Dare County after crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane is closed on Highway 12 in Dare County Monday morning after a car crash.
The Department of Transportation says one lane is closed near Pamlico Court near Avon. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., but no other details were provided.
Crews say traffic is expected to be high in the area. The crash is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.
