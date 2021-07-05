Advertisement

Lane closed on Highway 12 in Dare County after crash

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane is closed on Highway 12 in Dare County Monday morning after a car crash.

The Department of Transportation says one lane is closed near Pamlico Court near Avon. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., but no other details were provided.

Crews say traffic is expected to be high in the area. The crash is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks, festivals happening across the east
Elsa tracking toward the Gulf
Elsa headed into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday
Highway Patrol: 4 dead, including 2 children, in wreck
Two people arrested on multiple drug charges
Two people charged with multiple drug charges
File image
Deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

Latest News

Elsa tracking toward the Gulf
Elsa headed into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot on Monday; Watching Elsa
Greenville celebrates 4th of July
Greenville celebrates 4th of July
Town Common hosts 4th of July celebration
Greenville celebrates 4th of July