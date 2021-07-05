Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: More sun and heat Tuesday; Watching Elsa

Sunny skies will lead our temps back to near 90° Tuesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system is off the Virginia coast leading to south and southwest winds. Highs will be near 90° again on Tuesday. Humidity will come along with the heat, making those hot air temps feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. Despite the heat and humidity, rain should not pop up thanks for the strength of the high pressure.

Elsa’s approach will be tracked closely this week as the storm is expected to move through Eastern NC on Thursday as a tropical storm or tropical depression. While this will keep wind impacts fairly low, plenty of rain is likely from late Wednesday night into Thursday. Most areas are looking at 1.0 to 3.0″ of rain with isolated higher totals. Winds will likely run from 30 to 40 mph with higher gusts near the coast. As with any tropical system, isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the bands wrapping around the storm.

Tonight

Mostly clear and mild with lows near 68. S-5 mph.

Tuesday

Hot and a touch muggier with a mostly sunny sky. High near 90°. Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday

Hot and muggy with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 91°. Wind: SW 5-10

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

Most Read

Elsa is moving towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico
Elsa’s track continues towards eastern Gulf of Mexico
Fireworks
FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks, festivals happening across the east
File image
Deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop
Highway Patrol: 4 dead, including 2 children, in wreck
Two people arrested on multiple drug charges
Two people charged with multiple drug charges

Latest News

Elsa is moving towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico
Elsa’s track continues towards eastern Gulf of Mexico
The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea
Heavy downpours will continue through noon Friday
First Alert Weather Day through noon Friday