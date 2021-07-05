Advertisement

Greenville celebrates 4th of July

Town Common hosts 4th of July celebration
Town Common hosts 4th of July celebration
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville celebrated Independence Day at the Town Common on Sunday.

FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks, festivals happening across the east

Hundreds of people dressed in patriotic colors enjoyed live music played at the amphitheater before the firework finale put on by Starfire Corporation.

It’s been more than a year for people to gather and celebrate the Fourth of July in-person.

“I was here last year but, because of COVID we couldn’t come,” Ron Krodel said. “This year, we’re looking forward to some good music and some fireworks.”

Vendors such as Tanisha Cherry, of Kenz Benz Italian Ice, also enjoyed the moment.

“I’m looking forward to, honestly, the sales, but I’m also looking forward to the friendships and mingling with everybody you know? I love music,” Cherry said.

Abbigail Outlaw, who attended Greenville’s event for the first time, enjoyed the celebration.

“We were interested in just getting out on 4th of July and wanted to see some fireworks so we came here,” Outlaw said.

Children jumped in bounce houses and a hot air balloon was seen Sunday evening before the fireworks display.

The Greenville Jaycees hosted a beer garden in Town Common and a number of vendors and food trucks were in attendance.

