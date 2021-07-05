Advertisement

Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An alleged intoxicated driver is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in west Charlotte on July 4 and leaving the scene, police say.

The incident happened just before 11:40 p.m. on West Boulevard near Old Steele Creek Road.

Police say 33-year-old Rinnell Curry was standing away from her car in the road when a car struck her and fled the scene. Curry was pronounced dead after being hit, officials say.

Detectives located the vehicle at the suspect’s home a short time later. The driver, identified by police as 46-year-old Jody Yeldell, was charged with driving while license revoked, DWI, felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors for Curry. Toxicology reports are pending for Curry.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

