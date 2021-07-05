Advertisement

Beaches remain busy as holiday weekend winds down

Atlantic Beach crowded with people on Monday July 5th, 2021.
Atlantic Beach crowded with people on Monday July 5th, 2021.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Beaches were packed Monday as people continued to celebrate the long 4th of July holiday weekend.

Beaches and parking lots were full near the Atlantic Beach boardwalk.

Havelock and Morehead City had traffic backed up with people trying to get to and leave the beach.

We talked to several people who said they normally go to the Radio Island beach access but it was packed so they came out to the Atlantic Beach Circle.

Tyler Nicholson says, “Coming over the Atlantic Beach bridge there were hundreds of cars lined up at the light. Then we went to Radio Island and we couldn’t even get in the park.”

As people make their way back home law enforcement officials urge you to take your time and allow time for the beach traffic.

