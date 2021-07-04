Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEMBURG, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy fatally shot an armed person during a traffic stop in eastern North Carolina.

TV station WNCN reports the shooting in Sampson County was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a deputy stopped a pickup truck near the small town of Salemburg, east of Fayetteville.

The news release says the deputy discharged his firearm after encountering “an armed suspect.” Neither the suspect nor officer were immediately identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

