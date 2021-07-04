Deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

SALEMBURG, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy fatally shot an armed person during a traffic stop in eastern North Carolina.

TV station WNCN reports the shooting in Sampson County was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a deputy stopped a pickup truck near the small town of Salemburg, east of Fayetteville.

The news release says the deputy discharged his firearm after encountering “an armed suspect.” Neither the suspect nor officer were immediately identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

