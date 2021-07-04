Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot on Monday; Watching Elsa

Forecast Discussion: The high pressure system that ushered in the dry and comfortable air on Sunday will move off the Virginia coast over the next 24 hours, leading to a few changes in our weather pattern as we start the work week. Highs will go from the mid 80s over the weekend to near 90° on both Monday and Tuesday. Humidity will come along with the heat, making those hot air temps feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter.

Rain showers will hold off until Wednesday. Elsa’s approach will be tracked closely and is expected to arrive as a tropical depression. While this reduced strength profile is great news for us, we are not out of the woods. Rainfall from HWY 17 and points westward will range between 1.0-3.0″ from Wednesday night to Thursday. Locations on the eastern side of HWY 17 will have a better chance of not only heavier rain, but stronger winds as well (25-40 mph). Elsa will pull away from the East lThursday night.

Monday

Sunny and hot with highs hitting 90. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Hot and humid with a mostly sunny sky. High near 90.

