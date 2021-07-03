Two people charged with multiple drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Havelock woman and man are behind bars, charged with multiple drugs, paraphernalia, and intent to sell.

The Havelock Police Department went out to a call on Shipman Road Friday where they found Michael Miller and Natticha Spencer.

When officers arrived they noticed the smell of marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia. After searching the property, police found a gun, heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, and a large amount of paraphernalia.

Spencer is being held under a $750,000 bond and Miller is being held under a million dollar bond.

