One dead in Tarboro shooting

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A 32-year-old woman is dead following an early morning shooting in Tarboro.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, officials went out to 2200th block of Sherwood Ave. where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Tarboro Police Department performed CPR, yet despite their efforts, she died at the scene.

According to officials, evidence suggests two groups of people shot at each other in front of the woman’s apartment, she was shot by one of the bullets.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson at (252) 641-4201.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.