Highway Patrol: 4 dead, including 2 children, in wreck

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (AP) - Four family members, including two children, were killed when their vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday afternoon near Pinebluff in Moore County.

The driver of a Honda Accord lost control and crossed a median, colliding with the truck.

TV station WTVD reported the victims were family members from Aberdeen. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

