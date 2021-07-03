Highway Patrol: 4 dead, including 2 children, in wreck
Published: Jul. 3, 2021
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (AP) - Four family members, including two children, were killed when their vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday afternoon near Pinebluff in Moore County.
The driver of a Honda Accord lost control and crossed a median, colliding with the truck.
TV station WTVD reported the victims were family members from Aberdeen. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.
