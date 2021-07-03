Farmville celebrates the 4th of July with patriotic parade

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Farmville celebrated Independence Day with a “People-Powered Patriotic Parade,” on Saturday.

With emphasis on patriotism, the event also focused on bicycle safety in light of recent bicycle accidents around the county.

“I realize that there was an issue in the community with bicycle safety and I wanted to do what I could to bring awareness to this and one way to do that was for me to start cycling myself,” new cyclist Jeffery Fields said.

Organizer Steven Hardy-Braz said the event is meant to bring the community together.

“Whether they ride or walk or stroll or bike. Roll in a wheelchair. Whatever they want to do,” Braz said. “Unite Farmville as the states united here on our birthday.”

Participants were encouraged to come in costume and decorate their bikes or strollers for a contest.

The city also held a soft opening for a new splash pad, hoping there will be more opportunities for community interaction this summer.

“This is something that we can give back to the whole community,” Farmville Parks & Recreation’s Diane White said. “Everybody gets a chance from ages 0 to 99 they get a chance to come out and play.”

White said the splash pad needs several small additions before the grand opening.

