Advertisement

Farmville celebrates the 4th of July with patriotic parade

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Farmville celebrated Independence Day with a “People-Powered Patriotic Parade,” on Saturday.

With emphasis on patriotism, the event also focused on bicycle safety in light of recent bicycle accidents around the county.

“I realize that there was an issue in the community with bicycle safety and I wanted to do what I could to bring awareness to this and one way to do that was for me to start cycling myself,” new cyclist Jeffery Fields said.

Organizer Steven Hardy-Braz said the event is meant to bring the community together.

“Whether they ride or walk or stroll or bike. Roll in a wheelchair. Whatever they want to do,” Braz said. “Unite Farmville as the states united here on our birthday.”

Participants were encouraged to come in costume and decorate their bikes or strollers for a contest.

The city also held a soft opening for a new splash pad, hoping there will be more opportunities for community interaction this summer.

“This is something that we can give back to the whole community,” Farmville Parks & Recreation’s Diane White said. “Everybody gets a chance from ages 0 to 99 they get a chance to come out and play.”

White said the splash pad needs several small additions before the grand opening.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ECU professor made a post on Juneteenth, gaining lots of attention on social media.
ECU professor resigns after controversial social media post
Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, in connection to a shooting at a Citgo...
POLICE: Validated gang member with 55 pending charges taken into custody
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 p.m. update.
Elsa falls back to tropical storm strength
Hurricane Elsa 2pm Friday
County officials urge preparation ahead of season’s first hurricane
Greenville Protestors speak out against Senator Thom Tillis

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies stay sunny through the weekend
FARMVILLE BIKE PARADE
FARMVILLE BIKE PARADE
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Elsa as of the 5 p.m. update.
Elsa falls back to tropical storm strength
POLICE: Validated gang member with 55 pending charges taken into custody