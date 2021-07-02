Advertisement

Wildlife Officers stress Boating safety this July Fourth Weekend

Wildlife officers encourage boaters to be safe out on the water over the holiday weekend.
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer weather is here and with the approaching July Fourth Holiday law enforcement officials are reminding boaters to be careful out on the waterways.

Their warning comes at the U.S. Coast Guard reported that there were more than 700 boating fatalities nationwide in 2020, that number is a 25% increase compared to 2019.

Here in North Carolina Officers with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say unfortunately the summer is when they tend to see the majority of boating incidents. Officer Ryan Biggerstaff explained, “From may to the end of July, beginning of august, is the time which we have the highest number of boating incidents. And unfortunately the highest number of fatalities as well. If you see something, say something. Ultimately it comes down to a personal decision. We understand everyone wants to have a fun weekend, but we also encourage everyone to have a safe weekend.”

Officer Biggerstaff strongly encourages boaters to take time to walk around their boat and trailer before heading out, be sure to check on tires, bearings, and ensuring your trailer is properly hooked up to your vehicle.

Law enforcement officers also urge that everyone on board wear a life jacket at all times, and say it is law that a boat have enough certified life jackets on board for every person.

Officer Biggerstaff says their officers will also be out on the water this weekend in full force conducting sobriety checkpoints.

