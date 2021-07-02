Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Today

Forecast Discussion: An incoming cold front will produce downpours and thunderstorms through the middle of the day. Normally, we wouldn’t bat an eye at an inch of rain, but after the wettest June on record, another round of heavy rain could lead to flooding. Areas that suffer from poor drainage or are still extremely saturated are at a higher risk of flooding today, which is why today is a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with a southwesterly breeze reaching between 7 to 15 mph.

High pressure will trail today’s front, leaving us with sunny and comfortable weather for the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with dew points down in the low to mid 60s. The sunshine will hold through the start of next week.

Tropical Update: Our 5th named storm of the season, Elsa has formed about 500 miles east of the Antilles. Elsa is a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is moving quickly to the west at more than 25 mph. The current track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend into early next week. If Elsa does head our way, ENC will feel impacts Thursday of next week.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west as early as 9am. Scattered storms throughout the day. Rain chance: 100%. Highs around 80, but dropping into the 70s during the rain. Wind: SW 15-20 early then NW 10-15 later in the day.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Lower humidity and gorgeous. Wind: NW 5-10.

Independence Day

Comfortable 60s in the morning with a high of 85. Plenty of sunshine. Wind: W 5.

First Alert Weather Day Friday (WITN)

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here