Saving Graces: Boston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Boston.

Boston is a tabby cat. He is also a part of the city litter and is siblings with Memphis, Aspen and six others. Volunteers say Boston loves other cats and kittens and would do well in a home with them or solo.

Saving Graces will be in PetSmart in Greenville this Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. All of the pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on current vaccines.

If you’re interested in adopting Boston or any of the cats with Saving Graces, click here.

