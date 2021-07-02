Prescription fraud charges land a Raleigh woman behind bars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Raleigh woman is now facing charges for prescription fraud and forgery charges.

Investigators say in March they received a report of a prescription fraud from a local healthcare provider who said an individual called in a prescription for Alprazolam which is a Schedule IV controlled substance to a local Walgreens without authorization from that healthcare provider. Deputies say a month after the original fraudulent call a refill for the same drug was called in again.

Investigators say after working with the pharmacy they were able to charge Crissie Clark Woolard, 42, of Raleigh with two counts of Obtaining a controlled substance by Fraud/Forgery.

Woolard turned herself into deputies on July 1, 2021 and was arrested. Woolard was also served with an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant for a traffic offense that happened in 2018.

Woolard was given $10,000 unsecured bond on the fraud charges, and $1,000 secured bond for her outstanding warrant, she has since posted bond and was released from custody.

