Popular band headlines Concert on the Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Concert on the Common series returned to Greenville for its mid-week entertainment. Chairman of the Board played for attendees Thursday night for the 3rd concert of the series.

“2020 was disastrous for bands and touring musicians so it’s a blast for us to be here today playing live music.”

When the pandemic started, many events were cancelled so, organizers say this series is a great way to get people out of the house and attend a safe event.

“Everybody’s been chomping at the bit for having these kinds of events and having a band like chairman of the board here tonight I think we are going to have a big crowd.”

These events are free, all you have to bring is a chair and your dancing shoes.

There are 2 more concert on the common events scheduled for July 14th when the Embers will be performing and the eagles tribute band on July 22nd.

