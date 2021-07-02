Advertisement

Popular band headlines Concert on the Common

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Concert on the Common series returned to Greenville for its mid-week entertainment. Chairman of the Board played for attendees Thursday night for the 3rd concert of the series.

When the pandemic started, many events were cancelled so, organizers say this series is a great way to get people out of the house and attend a safe event.

These events are free, all you have to bring is a chair and your dancing shoes.

There are 2 more concert on the common events scheduled for July 14th when the Embers will be performing and the eagles tribute band on July 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
UPDATE: Escaped Raleigh cobra captured by animal control
ECU student center
Community upset after ECU Professor’s post on Juneteenth
Entire City of Washington power outage tonight at midnight
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Friday
Star’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday
Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Crissie Woolard charged with prescription fraud
Prescription fraud charges land a Raleigh woman behind bars
Day Trippers - New Bern
Day Trippers - New Bern