Popular band headlines Concert on the Common
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Concert on the Common series returned to Greenville for its mid-week entertainment. Chairman of the Board played for attendees Thursday night for the 3rd concert of the series.
When the pandemic started, many events were cancelled so, organizers say this series is a great way to get people out of the house and attend a safe event.
These events are free, all you have to bring is a chair and your dancing shoes.
There are 2 more concert on the common events scheduled for July 14th when the Embers will be performing and the eagles tribute band on July 22nd.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.