Advertisement

POLICE: Validated gang member with 55 pending charges taken into custody

Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, in connection to a shooting at a Citgo gas station.
Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, in connection to a shooting at a Citgo...
Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, in connection to a shooting at a Citgo gas station.(Greenville Police Department)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a validated gang member who has 55 charges pending against him is off the streets.

Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon within city limits. Moses was taken into custody Thursday at an apartment on Caldwell Court.

Officers say Moses has had repeated run-ins with the law. The most recent charges are in connection to a shooting on Friday at the Citgo on West Fifth Street and North Memorial Drive. Officers say Moses ran through traffic and shot into the parking lot of the gas station around noon that day. They say at least two rounds hit the building, but luckily no one was hurt.

The shooting happened about two months after Moses was released on bond for separate shooting charges in Greenville. He currently has 55 charges pending in Pitt, Guilford and Nash County, including multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm and kidnapping.

Moses was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan and Susan Stancill were returning from Oak Island on May 22nd, according to the NTSB.
NTSB preliminary report in on fiery plane crash that killed Pitt County couple
William Brinkley
Pilot killed in Lenoir County had “light on the wing” before crop duster crashed
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
UPDATE: Escaped Raleigh cobra captured by animal control
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Entire City of Washington power outage tonight at midnight

Latest News

The project is a roadmap around the Uptown area connecting Greenville’s cultural gems and...
First part of Emerald Loop project complete; work continues
Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 season
Boston is a part of the city litter and is siblings with Memphis, Aspen and six others.
Saving Graces: Boston
An ECU professor made a post on Juneteenth, gaining lots of attention on social media.
ECU professor resigns after controversial social media post