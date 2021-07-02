POLICE: Validated gang member with 55 pending charges taken into custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a validated gang member who has 55 charges pending against him is off the streets.

Greenville police arrested and charged Abyjah Moses, 21, with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon within city limits. Moses was taken into custody Thursday at an apartment on Caldwell Court.

Officers say Moses has had repeated run-ins with the law. The most recent charges are in connection to a shooting on Friday at the Citgo on West Fifth Street and North Memorial Drive. Officers say Moses ran through traffic and shot into the parking lot of the gas station around noon that day. They say at least two rounds hit the building, but luckily no one was hurt.

The shooting happened about two months after Moses was released on bond for separate shooting charges in Greenville. He currently has 55 charges pending in Pitt, Guilford and Nash County, including multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm and kidnapping.

Moses was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

