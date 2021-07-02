Officials stress firework safety on 4th of July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The number of injuries and deaths from fireworks is on the rise across the country, and ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, The Greenville Fire Rescue squad and Vidant Health representatives are reminding community members of the importance of safety when it comes to enjoying fireworks.

The National Fire Protection Association says that data as far back as to 2005 shows that 2019 and 2020 had the highest amount of firework related incidents. The Fire Rescue department spoke of several safety precautions, Alfred Everington with the department said, “Make sure you minimize at least three to four foot around. Make sure no animals or children are around in the area. Also no alcohol, and if you’re wanting to enjoy fireworks the best way is to go and watch the professionals.”

While fireworks like roman candles and sparklers are often played with by smaller children, health professionals like Ellen Walston from Vidant Health, saying “The tip of a sparkler can reach 1,200 degrees,” making them particularly dangerous for children.

Professionals stress the importance of adult supervision around these combustible products. “Never allowing a child to use fireworks alone,” said Walston.

“Even though these fireworks are fun to have around the home, it’s always best to go with the professionals do it and go watch it,” said Everington.

A 4th of July Celebration will be held at Town Common park in Greenville on Sunday, Fireworks are set to being at 9pm.

